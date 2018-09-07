MERKEL SUPPORTS UPCOMING MILITARY OPERATION IN IDLIB

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed support for Russia’s actions in Syria.

According to Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten, the counter-terrorism operation has been complicated by the fact that militants are using civilians as human shields, and have shifted the battle to inhabited areas.

Commenting on the ongoing war in Syria and the looming operation in Idlib, Merkel told RTL that it was necessary to “make attempts” to fight radical forces, “but at the same time to protect civilians, which will be a very big, important task.”

The chancellor revealed that she had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and also stressing the need to “avoid a humanitarian catastrophe” in the war-torn country.