MERKEL SUPPORTS UPCOMING MILITARY OPERATION IN IDLIB

/ 3 hours ago September 7, 2018

234d213423

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed support for Russia’s actions in Syria.

According to Deutsche Wirtschafts Nachrichten, the counter-terrorism operation has been complicated by the fact that militants are using civilians as human shields, and have shifted the battle to inhabited areas.

Commenting on the ongoing war in Syria and the looming operation in Idlib, Merkel told RTL that it was necessary to “make attempts” to fight radical forces, “but at the same time to protect civilians, which will be a very big, important task.”

The chancellor revealed that she had discussed the issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and also stressing the need to “avoid a humanitarian catastrophe” in the war-torn country.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.