US SENATOR PRAISES SAA FOR FIGHTING TERRORISTS IN IDLIB

Richard Black, US Senator of Virginia State, has visited a Syrian Arab Army (SAA) position located on the front line with the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants in Aleppo province.

Black stressed that the SAA is essentially fighting Al Qaeda regardless of the name the militants choose to call themselves, be it Jabhat al Nusra or HTS.

“Beyond this dividing line is Al Qaeda. They keep changing names, but it is Al Qaeda, the same group that did 9/11,” Black told reporters.

“This is their final stand here in Idlib province. This is a very good time for us, for anyone who cares about terrorism. We have been fighting the War on Terror for 17 years with nothing to show, but the Syrian army has them cornered,” he added. Black also praised the Syrian army for the intent to protect lives of civilians. “The Syrian army cares very much about casualties, considering that what we have here is urban combat, a very brutal type of combat,” he said.