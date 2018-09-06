TRUMP ORDERED TO KILL ASSAD, MATTIS FOUND OPTIONS – WP

American President Donald Trump in April 2017 ordered the U.S. Secretary of Defense James Mattis to assassinate President of Syria Bashar al Assad. These are the scandal details revealed by Bob Woodward the associate editor of The Washington Post in his new book, “Fear: Trump in the White House”. This excerpt from the book was published by WP on Tuesday.

Trump called Mattis and said he wanted to assassinate the dictator. “Let’s fucking kill him! Let’s go in. Let’s kill the fucking lot of them,” Trump said with purely harsh language, according to Woodward.

Mattis told the president that he would get right on it. But after hanging up the phone, he told a senior aide: “We’re not going to do any of that. We’re going to be much more measured.” The national security team developed options for the more conventional airstrike that Trump ultimately ordered.

The loud and Trump portraying incident happened in April 2017, after artificial accusations of chemical attack in the Syrian province of Idlib. Western countries then put the responsibility on the Syrian authorities.

Trump has already claimed on Twitter that the book is total fiction, boring and untrue, and noted that what was written there had been refuted by General Mattis.