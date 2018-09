The city of Raqqa has been paralyzed by extra security measures after two members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces’ security apparatus were wounded in a shootout the previous night.

According to local sources, a group of unknown armed men opened fire on two Asayish members in the center of the city.

Kurdish counterterrorism units (HAT) have quickly arrived to the area and began joint patrolling with the Asayish, sources added. US-led Coalition helicopters were also spotted in the area.