US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) killed one of the group’s members and his family under the accusation of cooperating with ISIS in Rwayshed village in Deir Ezzor province.

According to local sources, the SDF fighters stormed the house of Daham Haddar al Nawwaf, who was killed along with his wife and daughter.

Al Nawwaf worked with ISIS terrorists before joining a SDF intelligence unit, sources added.