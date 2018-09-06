SAA PREPARES TO REOPEN ROADS IN DARAA CITY

The Syrian Arab Army units have started to remove the roadblock from the streets of Daraa city in preparation for the reopening of the roads, local sources reported.

The Syrian servicemen accompanied by Russian troops are currently working on clearing the road between Daraa al Balad and Daraa al Mahatta, which has been closed for six years, sources added. The road used to connect the two districts before the former was took by the opposition and the latter by the government forces.

It is expected that the roadblocks will be removed from Al Kahraba street, the area adjacent to Sheikh Abdulaziz mosque and Al Sinaa street up to the industrial area.