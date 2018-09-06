MILITANTS INTEND TO EXECUTE KIDNAPPED CHILDREN TO BLAME THE SAA

At least 44 cases of child abduction have been documented during the last few days in Northwestern Aleppo and Hama provinces, with the majority of kidnapped being children of refugees or orphans.

According to local residents, the kidnapping were carried out by the militants who transported the children to Idlib province. Sources who asked to remain anonymous due do fear of retaliation by the militants claimed that the terrorists intend to execute the abducted to pass their bodies for “victims of chemical attacks” or “Russian and Syrian air strikes”.