Hay’at Tahrir al Sham terrorists reportedly sell their property in the city of Idlib.

According to the source, HTS militants have started to sell their realty, shops and farms in the suburbs of the city.

But jihadists keep their activities low-key to not to sow panic. They do it in indirect way.

HTS terrorists are forced to their business in Idlib not just because of a threat of the city to be under the SAA control, but also under control of National Liberation Front militants.