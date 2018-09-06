HTS ACCUSED OF KIDNAPPING AN OPPOSITION OFFICIAL IN HAMA

The so-called local council of Hama province has accused Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group of kidnapping a council’s member, demanding his immediate release.

According to the statement, the council’s member Ziyad al Naddaf has received a note from the HTS-linked salvation government, calling him to arrive to Khan Shaykhoun city in Idlib province. As soon as he reached the place he was kidnapped by the HTS militants, who took him in an unknown direction.

The reasons behind the kidnapping remain unknown. The HTS leadership has not commented on the incident so far.