US CHIEF OF STAFF CALLS FOR LIMITED OPERATION IN IDLIB

Marine General Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff has spoken in favor of narrowly tailored counterterrorism operations in Idlib province, where the Syrian army prepares to attack the militants.

According to Dunford, conducting precise counterterrorism operation would be the right approach which will allow to avoid substantial civilian casualties.

“More of a discussion between the Turks, the Syrians and the Russians at more precise counterterrorism operations – as opposed to large scale conventional operations – would be the right approach,” Dunford told journalists during his trip to Athens.

“I’m suggesting that counter-terrorism operations should take place in a manner that mitigates the risk of the loss of innocent life,” he added.