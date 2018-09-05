SDF FIGHTERS DEFECT DUE TO UNPAID WAGES IN DEIR EZZOR

A number of fighters of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have defected over the wages violations in Deir Ezzor province, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the fighters who were manning the positions in northeastern Deir Ezzor left the ranks of the SDF because they didn’t receive their monthly payments and were not provided with logistical support.

The SDF reinforcement and security units were dispatched to the area shortly after the incident was discovered. The SDF has also established additional checkpoints on the roads.