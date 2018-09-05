MASS PROTESTS HIT RAQQA

Hundreds of local residents took to the streets of Khatouniya village in Western Raqqa in protest to a bad state of public services.

Local sources reported that the residents complained about complete shutdown of of water and electricity systems for two months in addition to spread of corruption, bribery and theft among the local administration established by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

The protests were quickly dispersed by the SDF, who sealed the area and detained a number of the residents.