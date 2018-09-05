ISIS EXECUTES THREE OF ITS FOREIGN FIGHTERS IN DEIR EZZOR

Three foreign fighters who joined ISIS have been executed by their fellow terrorists under the accusation of fanaticism in Deir Ezzor province, local sources reported.

According to the reports, one of the executed was of French origin, while the other two came from Algeria. The execution took place in the village of Al Shaafa. The name of the killed terrorists were listed as Abu Muhammad al Faransi, Abu Maryam al Jazairi and Abu Abdurahman al Muhajir.

Last week, another nine members of the terror group were executed in Al Shaafa under the accusation of “excessive possession”.

In the last few weeks, over 20 ISIS members have been executed in what to be appears a purge of the terror group’s ranks. Six terrorists have been executed by their kin in Eastern Deir Ezzor, while another 19 have been killed in the Sousa village. In addition to that, five decapitated bodies of unknown men have been discovered at a trash site between Abu Hardoub and Abu Hammam villages.

The tensions among the members of the battered terror group have been rising since ISIS lost most of the territories it captured in Iraq and Syria and was forced to cut the salaries of its rank members.