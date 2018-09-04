SOURCE: US PREVENTED SDF FROM PARTICIPATING IN IDLIB OFFENSIVE

Kurdish dominated Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been stopped by the US from supporting the Syrian Arab Army offensive in Idlib province, a source close to the Kurdish administration reported.According to the source, Washington rejected the possibility of SDF cooperating with government forces and forces them to back down from their promises of support for the offensive against the jihadi factions active in Idlib.

Previously, Kurdish leadership figures have multiple times expressed readiness to participate in the offensive. Over a month ago, co-chairman of the Executive Committee of the Movement for a Democratic Society (TEV-DEM) Eldar Khalil announced that the Kurds are ready to play a role in the liberation of Idlib.

In turn, former co-chairman of Democratic Union Party (PYD) Salih Muslim confirmed that the Kurdish units are ready to “fight side by side” with the SAA units if they choose to end the Turkish presence in northern Syria. He also stressed at the time that the US has no influence on the decisions taken by the Kurdish administration.