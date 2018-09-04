RESIDENTS OF REFUGEES CAMP IN IDLIB COMPLAIN ABOUT INADEQUATE LIVING CONDITIONS

Refugees camps set up by the opposition in Idlib province lack basic services and are neglected by local administration structures, residents of the camps complained.

The inhabitants of the Al Akhwa camp located near Maarat al Nuuman in Southern Idlib claimed that they suffer from a severe shortage of food and cannot get access to public services, blaming the opposition structures for failing to provide adequate support.

The refugees added that the camp has neither water storage facilities nor a sewage system, and the tents are not designed for living in them.

Due to the deteriorating conditions in the refugees camps located in the areas controlled by the opposition many chose to move to the government-held  territories. Yesterday it was reported that dozens of families have left the Rukban refugees camp in Homs province for Palmyra and Al Qaryatayn, while an equal number headed towards Al Mansoura. The refugees were able to enter the areas under the government control due to an agreement, brokered by local elders and the Russians.

