MILITANTS IN IDLIB TO HOLD MASS EXECUTIONS OF CIVILIANS

Right after Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) propaganda employees released the photos of gallows on one of the squares of Idlib, they also have published a statement which explain that this gallows are for those who want to reconcile with Damascus.

HTS justify their actions with protests against the dialogue with Syrian government.

The chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria Alexei Tsygankov earlier said that more than 500 of civilians who are under accusation of treason and readiness for dialogue with Damascus are imprisoned by HTS militants.

So terrorists are ready to hold mass executions of civilians as act of deterrence ahead of the upcoming offensive on Idlib by government forces and their allies.