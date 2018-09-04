ISIS ACCUSES CIVILIANS OF SPYING FOR THE COALITION IN DEIR EZZOR

Four civilians have been detained by ISIS terrorists in Deir Ezzor province under the accusation of providing information to the US-led International Coalition.

The terrorists arrested four residents of Al Sousa village, local sources reported, adding that some of the detained are intellectually disabled.

In recent week, Deir Ezzor province has witnessed a rise in the internal tensions among ISIS militants. Last weeek, rank members of the terror group executed nine field commanders who were accused of “excessive possession”.

The tensions among the members of the battered terror group have been rising since ISIS lost most of the territories it captured in Iraq and Syria and was forced to cut the salaries of its rank members.