IED EXPLOSION TARGETS SDF VEHICLE IN RAQQA

A fighter of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) died and another sustained injuries in an IED explosion in Eastern Raqqa province, local sources reported.

The explosion took place some 20 km from Al Karama village.

The victims were evacuated to the the hospital localed in AL Ramleh district in Raqqa, sources added.

Earlier this day, members of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) security apparatus, known as Asayish, detained three civilians under the suspicion of connection to the explosion that killed three SDF members last Sunday.

ast Sunday, an IED explosion occurred near a an amusement park in the center of the city and targeted a vehicle of the Asayish, leaving three Kurdish fighters dead and several others injured.

Two weeks ago, another IED explosion has resulted in death of three fighters of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in northern Raqqa.