DOZENS OF CIVILIANS DETAINED BY FSA MILITANTS IN AFRIN

Residents of Afrin region in Northern Aleppo continue to suffer from arbitrary detentions on behalf of the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions active in the area.

Las week, 28 civilians have been detained by the militants under various pretexts. In Burj Haydar village, Faylaq al Sham fighters have detained 16 local residents, including seven members of a single family. The majority of the detained are over 40 years old, local sources reported.

In Ayn Dara village, eight civilians have been detained by Firqa al Hamza militants. The group was also accused of abducting a young woman in Al Ashrafiya district of Afrin. Another three civilians have been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Al Mahmoudiya district.

In the recent months, Afrin has witnessed an increase in the infighting between the rival armed factions.

Clashes erupted between Ahrar Al-Sharqiya and Al-Farouq battalion in Jenderes area in Northern Aleppo. The conflict was triggered by an argument during the distribution of property stolen by the militants from the citizens of Kuran village. In addition to that, a conflict between the so-called free police officers and members of Faylaq al Rahman group in the city of Afrin escalated to a gunfight.