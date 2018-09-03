US MILITARY INSTRUCTORS TRAIN MILITANTS TO CARRY OUT TERRORIST ATTACKS IN SYRIA

/ 1 hour ago September 3, 2018

Captured by SAA soldiers militants near al Tanf base were reportedly about to commit a number of terrorist attacks near Palmyra city.

US-trained sabotage armed group clashed with the government forces in 38 km to the South-East from Palmyra city on September 1. Two militants were killed and two others were captured. They currently testify regarding illegal activities of the US military in al Tanf base.

According to the source, captured fighters have told that their group was ordered to carry out a few terrorist attacks near Palmyra to provide safe passage for the main forces (about 300 militants) to capture the ancient Syrian city. The US-backed forces had reportedly planned to take Palmyra within a week.

