US DELEGATION ARRIVES TO ISRAEL TO PREVENT GOVERNMENT OFFENSIVE IN IDLIB

/ 8 hours ago September 3, 2018

00

A group of high-ranking U.S. officials has arrived to Israel last Sunday to discuss possible ways of preventing the Syrian government from launching an offensive against armed factions in Idlib province, Israeli media reported.

The U.S. special representative for Syria engagement James Jeffrey and the U.S. special envoy for Syria Joel Rayburn were among the members of the American delegation who met with top Israeli officials, including Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to the reports, the American and Israeli officials fear that Iranian forces will also participate in the offensive, resulting in a boost of Iran’s influence in Syria.

