SHARIA JUDGE OF A JIHADI GROUP INJURED IN AN EXPLOSION IN IDLIB

A sharia judge of a jihadi group has been wounded when an IED planted by unidentified attackers exploded in Sarmin city in eastern Idlib province.

Local sources reported that the explosion targeted Hakim Jazrawi, a sharia judge of Hurras al Did, a jihadi group which splintered from Hayat Tahrir al Sham. Previously, Jazrawi used to be a sharia judge in Jund al Aqsa, another jihadi group linked to Al Qaeda.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

Yesterday, two field commanders of the National Liberation Front have been found dead south of the city of Idlib. According to local sources, the militants have discovered the bodies of a military commander Abu Wasef and an administration officer Abu Maraya, who were assassinated by unknown attackers.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between rival armed factions, especially Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.