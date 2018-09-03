SDF ALLOWS GOODS DELIVERY TO ISIS-HELD AREAS

The leadership of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) has allowed local merchants to deliver goods to the villages hold by the Islamic State terror group in eastern Deir Ezzor province.

First trucks loaded with food and other items have already left for ISIS areas from Abu Hammam village controlled by the SDF, local sources reported. It is supposed that the vehicles will reach the villages of Al Shaafa and Al Sousa.

Earlier this day it was reported that over 200 trucks with logistical support from the US-led International Coalition have arrived to Raqqa.