The United Nations refused to participate in the reconstruction projects in Syria and will not promote the return of the refugees and internally displaces persons, a leaked internal document revealed.

A two-page paper titled Parameters and Principles of UN assistance in Syria and dated October 2017 outlines the UN approach towards providing aid in Syria, explicitly forbidding the organization from contributing to the country’s reconstruction and creating conditions for the return of the refugees.

“Only once there is a genuine and inclusive political transition negotiated by the parties, would the UN be ready to facilitate reconstruction,” the paper reads.

It is unclear whether these policies have been renewed since the date the document was drafted.

This approach falls into contradiction with the principles of “neutrality, impartiality and independence” also mentioned in the paper. The UN does the U.S. bidding by refusing to support the Syrian government efforts in the reconstruction of the country.

Furthermore, the UN backing off from the reconstruction projects exacerbates the situation, as the Syrian authorities experience shortage of construction materials and equipment due to the sanctions introduced by the U.S. and their European allies.