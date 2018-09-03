JAYSH AL ISLAM ATTEMPTS TO REVIVE

Jaysh al Islam reportedly opens new HQs and acquires weapons in Northern Aleppo.

Displaced from Eastern Ghouta militants have already opened its headquarters in Afrin city of Aleppo province and deployed fighters and guards in surroundings of the building.

Jaysh al Islam also builds its military dormitories, headquarters and camps in the city of al Bab and acquires a large volume of light and medium weapons, heavy machine guns dozens of vehicles and equipment for its members from Turkish-backed FSA Ahrar al Sharqiya militants.

According to the source, Jaysh al Islam pays out about $50 to every militant and $150 to every wounded fighter. It also calls on all the displaced people from Eastern Ghouta and Damascus province to join them.