HTS ACCUSED OF DETAINING A LOCAL ACTIVIST IN IDLIB

/ 8 hours ago September 3, 2018

00.jpg

The local council of Kafrouma village in Idlib provinces has accused Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group of detaining a local activist Marwan Hamid.

According to the council’s statement, Hamid, who was born in Kafrouma, has been detained by the HTS militants in Kafr Nabl, a town located southwest of Maarat al Nuuman.

The witnesses were able to identify the attackers as they mounted the vehicles used by the HTS members in the area.

In turn, the military council of Kafrouma threatened to arrest members of the HTS involved in Hamid’s detention if he is not set free.

The group has not commented on the incident so far.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.