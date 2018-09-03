HTS ACCUSED OF DETAINING A LOCAL ACTIVIST IN IDLIB

The local council of Kafrouma village in Idlib provinces has accused Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group of detaining a local activist Marwan Hamid.

According to the council’s statement, Hamid, who was born in Kafrouma, has been detained by the HTS militants in Kafr Nabl, a town located southwest of Maarat al Nuuman.

The witnesses were able to identify the attackers as they mounted the vehicles used by the HTS members in the area.

In turn, the military council of Kafrouma threatened to arrest members of the HTS involved in Hamid’s detention if he is not set free.

The group has not commented on the incident so far.