FRENCH REINFORCEMENTS ARRIVE TO MANBIJ

A group of French servicemen has arrived to a U.S. military base in Al Sayidiya village east of Manbij, local sources reported.

French military were also spotted an the U.S.-led coalition headquarters in the Culture Centre in the city of Manbij. The exact number of the French troops residing in the city was not disclosed.

Last week, spokesman of the Manbij Military Council Sherwan Derwish announced that the French military “routinely” participate in patrolling the deconfliction line between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army factions along the river of Sajur near the city of Manbij.

The patrolling began in accordance with the agreement between the U.S. and Turkey which seeks to relieve the tensions between the two sides. The Turkish authorities have declared their intentions to enter Manbij. In turn, the SDF leadership has categorically rejected the possibility of letting the Turkish troops enter the city, putting Washington in a difficult position.