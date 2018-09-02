TWO FIELD COMMANDERS ASSASSINATED DURING LAST 24 HOURS IN IDLIB

Two field commanders of the National Liberation Front have been found dead south of the city of Idlib on Sunday, local sources reported.

According to the sources, the militants have discovered the bodies of a military commander Abu Wasef and an administration officer Abu Maraya, who were assassinated by unknown attackers.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between rival armed factions, especially Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.