SOURCE: UAE DELEGATION VISITS DAMASCUS TO DISCUSS POSTWAR RECONSTRUCTION

A group of businessmen from the United Arab Emirates has visited Damascus last month to discuss the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed during the Syrian conflict, intelligence sources indicated.

According to the sources, the delegation was headed by Abduljalil bin Abdurahman Muhammad al Ballouki, a prominent UAE enterpreneur close to the ruling al Nahyan family.

During the visit, the delegation members met a number of Syrian officials and discussed several reconstruction projects in addition to the possibility of participation in the Marota city project located near Damascus.