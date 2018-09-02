SOURCE: UAE DELEGATION VISITS DAMASCUS TO DISCUSS POSTWAR RECONSTRUCTION

/ 9 hours ago September 2, 2018

00.jpg

A group of businessmen from the United Arab Emirates has visited Damascus last month to discuss the reconstruction of infrastructure destroyed during the Syrian conflict, intelligence sources indicated.

According to the sources, the delegation was headed by Abduljalil bin Abdurahman Muhammad al Ballouki, a prominent UAE enterpreneur close to the ruling al Nahyan family.

During the visit, the delegation members met a number of Syrian officials and discussed several reconstruction projects in addition to the possibility of participation in the Marota city project located near Damascus.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.