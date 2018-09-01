US READY TO HIT SYRIA AGAIN

The US has reportedly drafted a list of targets they would strike in response to another chemical attack incident.

According to CNN media, the military are ready to ‘respond very quickly‘ if US President Donald Trump decides to launch another strike against the Syrian government adding that no decision to ‘take action‘ has yet been made. However, intelligence experts have already ‘assembled‘ targeting data of what they described as ‘chemical weapons facilities.‘

It comes as the Pentagon is seemingly engaged in an all-out information war, as it vehemently denies all statements referring to a potential false-flag chemical-weapons attack, which is being prepared by militants in Idlib province.