UNIDENTIFIED MEN KIDNAP CHIEF OF SURGICAL DEPARTMENT IN IDLIB

A chief of surgical department of Idlib central hospital, Hassam Debis, was kidnapped by a few masked men and taken to an unknown destination.

The incident took place near Debis home. According to witnesses, the surgeon had resisted being taken.

At night he was found on the road in Ma’arrat Misrin town and taken to a hospital in Idlib city.

According to the source, Debis works under the auspices of a nonpolitical, nonprofit global medical relief organization “the Syrian American Medical Society” (SAMS).

Kidnapping of the US-linked doctors had reportedly became a common practice for militant groups, which seeking to fund their budgets in this way.