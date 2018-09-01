TURKEY: HTS ARE TERRORISTS

Turkey has recognized the multiple groups associated under Hayat Tahrir al Sham name and operating in the North-West of Syria as terrorists.

Earlier, some sources claimed Turkey’s demand for HTS to dissolve the grouping, but its leadership boldly refused. This led to ban of some pro-Turkish factions to trade with terrorists of HTS.

The recognition of HTS as terrorists happened against the background of the upcoming military operation of Syrian Arab Army and their Allies being brewed by Damascus and the trilateral Force of Iran – Russia – Turkey. The summit to officially commence the Idlib offense is to be held on September 7 in Tehran. According to president Putin’s aids the Russian leader has plans to meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a bilateral format reportedly to finalize some last issues.

It is still unknown how the relations of the Turkish soldiers deployed to the provinces of Idlib and Hama and HTS will evolve. Still it is a common knowledge that the positions of al Nusra terrorists are often in close vicinity to the observation posts of the Turkish armed forces.