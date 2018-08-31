SOURCE: DOZENS OF ISIS MEMBERS RELEASED BY SDF JOIN KURDISH UNITS

Dozens of ISIS terrorists captured by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have been released on condition that they will join the Kurdish forces, an opposition source reported.

According to the source, the release operation was carried out in three phases, the latest taking place this Tuesday in the city of Tel Abyad. The total number of the released ISIS members reached 147 people.

Previously it was reported that the SDF faces a crisis due to high costs of keeping a substantial number of captured ISIS terrorists in its prisons in Northern Syria. The attempts to reach out to the U.S.-led International Coalition for support have so far failed as the coalition members refused to take in foreign fighters who had left their homeland to join the terror group.