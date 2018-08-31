SAUDI ARABIA: WE SUPPORT RUSSIAN EFFORTS ON SETTLEMENT IN SYRIA

Saudi Minister of Foreign Affairs Adel al Jubeir praises Moscow’s efforts to reach a political settlement in Syria.

We support the efforts of our Russian friends to promote the political process and the return of the Syrian refugees. Saudi Arabia renders support in the humanitarian sphere, and we intend to continue on the course,” the minister said.

“Saudi Arabia is doing much to support the Syrian people and is working to provide a political settlement with the preservation of this state’s territorial integrity and sovereignty,” he said.