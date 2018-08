The so-called Hama Free Council has announced that it was forced to suspend its project for providing access to water to the residents of Latamina village in Hama province after militants had confiscated water tankers involved in the initiative.

According to the Council’s statement, the water tankers and tractors were confiscated by the militants of Jaysh al Izzah shortly after their arrival to the village.

The Council added that the group has not provided any explanation for its actions.