HTS LEADERSHIP URGES LOCALS TO JOIN MILITARY CAMPAIGN IN IDLIB

/ 8 hours ago August 31, 2018

00

Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) leadership has called on the citizens of Idlib province to participate in preparation of defenses against the upcoming offensive by the Syrian Arab Army.

In a statement issued by the HTS-linked Syrian Salvation Government the locals were urged to take up arms, assist militants and medics or organize field kitchens and hospitals.

The statement also called for mass demonstrations in the cities and villages of Idlib.

In turn, a prominent HTS-affiliated cleric Abdullah al Muhaysini urged the local imams to support this call and persuade the locals to participate in the demonstrations.

