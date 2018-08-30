TWO MILITANTS INJURED IN AND IED EXPLOSION IN IDLIB

An IED explosion left two militants wounded in the city of Idlib on Thursday, local sources reported.

According to the witnesses, the explosion, which occurred at the main square of the city, targeted a vehicle with two members of the Turkistan Islamic Party. One militant received light injuries, while the other was severely wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between rival armed factions, especially Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.