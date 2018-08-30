TWO MILITANTS INJURED IN AND IED EXPLOSION IN IDLIB

/ 11 hours ago August 30, 2018

00

An IED explosion left two militants wounded in the city of Idlib on Thursday, local sources reported.

According to the witnesses, the explosion, which occurred at the main square of the city, targeted a vehicle with two members of the Turkistan Islamic Party. One militant received light injuries, while the other was severely wounded.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between rival armed factions, especially Hayat Tahrir al Sham and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.