SDF VEHICLE TARGETED BY IED EXPLOSION IN MANBIJ

An IED has exploded in a vehicle of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) in the center of Manbij city on Thursday, local sources reported.

According to the reports, the explosion took place on the Seven Fountains square. The driver, who belonged to the intelligence service of the SDF-linked Manbij Military Council, was urgently taken to the hospital after sustaining severe wounds.

No one has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.

In the beginning of August, another IED detonated near Sheikh Aqil tomb at the center of the city, causing material damage. On the same day, a group of armed men attacked a building of the military court of the Manbij Military Council and entered in a gunfight with security personnel.

In the recent months, the city of Manbij has been hit with a wave of protests against the SDF. A conflict between the SDF fighters and members of Beni Said tribe occurred in Manbij after the fighters detained and killed two members of the tribe. Another conflict between fighters of Manbij military council and locals of Sayda village has resulted in a number of injuries from both sides.