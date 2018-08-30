OPPOSITION LEADER CONDEMNS DE MISTURA FOR ADMITTING TERRORISTS’ PRESENCE IN IDLIB

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has legitimized the Syrian Arab Army offensive in Idlib by saying that a substantial number of terrorists remains in the province, National Liberation Front spokesman Naji Mustafa claimed referring to the previous statement by de Mistura.

Mustafa expressed surprise over the Special Envoy’s statement, naming it “a green light” for the Syrian government to begin a military operation in Idlib.

During a press conference earlier this day, Staffan de Mistura announced that a big number of foreign fighters, including nearly 10 thousand terrorists, remain in Idlib. He also added that a humanitarian corridor is needed to avoid civilian casualties.