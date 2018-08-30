OPPOSITION LEADER CONDEMNS DE MISTURA FOR ADMITTING TERRORISTS’ PRESENCE IN IDLIB

/ 10 hours ago August 30, 2018

00

The UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura has legitimized the Syrian Arab Army offensive in Idlib by saying that a substantial number of terrorists remains in the province, National Liberation Front spokesman Naji Mustafa claimed referring to the previous statement by de Mistura.

Mustafa expressed surprise over the Special Envoy’s statement, naming it “a green light” for the Syrian government to begin a military operation in Idlib.

During a press conference earlier this day, Staffan de Mistura announced that a big number of foreign fighters, including nearly 10 thousand terrorists, remain in Idlib. He also added that a humanitarian corridor is needed to avoid civilian casualties.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.