KURDISH OFFICIAL: FRENCH TROOPS INVOLVED IN PATROLLING MANBIJ

/ 17 hours ago August 30, 2018

French military are accompanying the U.S. servicemen who patrol the deconfliction line between the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army factions along the river of Sajur near the city of Manbij.

According to the spokesman of the SDF-linked Manbij Military Council Sherwan Derwish, the French military “routinely” participate in patrolling the area.

The patrolling began in accordance with the agreement between the U.S. and Turkey which seeks to relieve the tensions between the two sides. The Turkish authorities have declared their intentions to enter Manbij. In turn, the SDF leadership has categorically rejected the possibility of letting the Turkish troops enter the city, putting Washington in a difficult position.

