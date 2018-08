Nour al Din al Zenki militants are going to banish Hay’at Tahrir al Sham terrorists from Western Aleppo.

According to the source, JTS militants feel that HTS terrorists are absent in the region, Russian and Syrian airstrikes will not be.

The reports say HTS terrorists set up roadblocks between Atarib town and al Ibizmu village to protect against Nour al Din al Zenki militants.