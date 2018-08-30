ISIS RANK MEMBERS EXECUTE THEIR COMMANDERS IN DEIR EZZOR

Islamic State terrorists have executed nine members of the group who were accused of “excessive possession”.

The execution took place in the Shaafa village in eastern Deir Ezzor and targeted the members of ISIS security apparatus and religious police of Iraqi origin.

In the last few weeks, over 20 ISIS members have been executed in what to be appears a purge of the terror group’s ranks. Six terrorists have been executed by their kin in Eastern Deir Ezzor, while another 19 have been killed in the Sousa village. In addition to that, five decapitated bodies of unknown men have been discovered at a trash site between Abu Hardoub and Abu Hammam villages.

The tensions among the members of the battered terror group have been rising since ISIS lost most of the territories it captured in Iraq and Syria and was forced to cut the salaries of its rank members.