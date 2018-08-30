FSA FACTIONS READY TO COOPERATE WITH HTS TERRORISTS IN IDLIB

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions active in Aleppo have declared their readiness to head to Idlib and join ranks with the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group if the Syrian Arab Army launches an offensive in the province.

According to Naji Mustafa, spokesperson of the National Liberation Front, a number of FSA factions has contacted the group to confirm their intention to participate in the fight.

In turn, field commander of Liwa Shuhada al Sharqiya (Martyrs of the East Brigade) Abu Khawla has declared that the FSA factions have no objections against cooperating with the HTS, which is considered a terror group by the UN, the U.S. and the EU.

Yesterday, a Syrian opposition source claimed that the Turkish intelligence officers are holding negotiations with the representatives of jihadi groups active in Idlib province, including HTS and Turkistan Islamic Party. According to the source, the Turkish side attempts to persuade the armed factions to dissolve their ranks. It was also reported that the militants had initially rejected this proposition.