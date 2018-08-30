FSA FACTIONS READY TO COOPERATE WITH HTS TERRORISTS IN IDLIB

/ 16 hours ago August 30, 2018

00

Free Syrian Army (FSA) factions active in Aleppo have declared their readiness to head to Idlib and join ranks with the Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) group if the Syrian Arab Army launches an offensive in the province.

According to Naji Mustafa, spokesperson of the National Liberation Front, a number of FSA factions has contacted the group to confirm their intention to participate in the fight.

In turn, field commander of Liwa Shuhada al Sharqiya (Martyrs of the East Brigade) Abu Khawla has declared that the FSA factions have no objections against cooperating with the HTS, which is considered a terror group by the UN, the U.S. and the EU.

Yesterday, a Syrian opposition source claimed that the Turkish intelligence officers are holding negotiations with the representatives of jihadi groups active in Idlib province, including HTS and Turkistan Islamic Party. According to the source, the Turkish side attempts to persuade the armed factions to dissolve their ranks. It was also reported that the militants had initially rejected this proposition.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.