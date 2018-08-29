US-BACKED SDF OPPRESS CHRISTIANS IN HASAKAH

/ 8 hours ago August 29, 2018

Kurdish SDF-linked police broke up civilians protesting against the closure of Christian schools.

The footage shows hundreds of Qamishli residents took to the streets of the city to protest against Kurdish autonomous administration:

The rally took place in al Wusta district in the front of the private school. Tollers of St. Mary the Virgin Church were ringing the bells in support of the protesters.

The incidents happened after Asayish forces had attack Christian schools having driven all staff of Christian schools and blocked churches.

According to the source, Christian teachers had earlier refused to accept proposed by Kurdish authorities education curriculum, which is no longer used worldwide.

The footage reveals Kurdish forces fired at demonstrators with machine guns. Citizens were waving Syrian flags and chanting slogans in favor of the government.

 

