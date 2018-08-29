TURKEY SENDS REINFORCEMENTS TO HAMA

/ 9 hours ago August 29, 2018

00

Turkish soldiers have arrived to the observation point near the city of Morek in northern Hama province, local sources reported.

A convoy of 15 military vehicles, including armored cars, personnel carriers and a number of trucks loaded with concrete wall blocks accompanied by armed factions’ vehicles have been spotted this morning near the observation point.

A month ago Turkey has sent concrete slabs to Idlib to reinforce the observation points previously established in th province. In addition to that, communication towers have been erected at the observation points.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.