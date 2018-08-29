TURKEY SENDS REINFORCEMENTS TO HAMA

Turkish soldiers have arrived to the observation point near the city of Morek in northern Hama province, local sources reported.

A convoy of 15 military vehicles, including armored cars, personnel carriers and a number of trucks loaded with concrete wall blocks accompanied by armed factions’ vehicles have been spotted this morning near the observation point.

A month ago Turkey has sent concrete slabs to Idlib to reinforce the observation points previously established in th province. In addition to that, communication towers have been erected at the observation points.