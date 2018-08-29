SOURCE: TURKISH INTELLIGENCE NEGOTIATE WITH HTS TO DISSOLVE THE GROUP

Syrian opposition source claimed that the Turkish intelligence officers are holding negotiations with the representatives of jihadi groups active in Idlib province, including Hayat Hahrir al Sham (HTS) and Turkistan Islamic Party.

According to the source, the Turkish side attempts to persuade the armed factions to dissolve their ranks. It was also reported that the militants had initially rejected this proposition.

A month ago, a meeting between commanders of armed opposition factions active in Idlib province was held in Turkey’s capital Ankara, opposition sources reported.

According to the reports, the commanders were summoned by the Turkish authorities to brief them on the action plan for Idlib in addition to the participation in the 10th round of Astana talks held this July.

The sources added that another meeting between the leaders of the armed factions was hold at Turkey’s request in Idlib. The discussion reportedly centered on uniting the efforts in preparation for the possible offensive of the government forces. The meeting was attended by the representatives of Jabhat Tahrir Souria, Jabhat Watania li Tahrir and Jaysh al Izza.