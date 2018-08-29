LOCALS BAN MILITANTS FROM ENTERING A VILLAGE IN IDLIB

Citizens of Maar Shurin village in southeast Idlib have introduced a ban on presence of armed people in the village, declaring arbitrary arrests and storming of houses prohibited.

According to the joint statement issued by local administrative and military councils, any party who violates the ban will be treated as an adversary.

The statement added that all sides should contact the military council to co-ordinate their activities in the area.

The ban has been introduced due to a rapidly deteriorating security situation in the area, which is suffering from sporadic clashes between the rival armed factions, abductions and assassinations.