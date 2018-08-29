KURDISH SECURITY OPENS FIRE ON PROTESTERS IN RAQQA

Kurdish Asayish security forces have used live bullets to disperse protesters in the city of Raqqa on Wednesday, local activists reported.

The reports indicated that the Asayish members have fired live bullets in the air at the State Security Square, to disperse a demonstration in protest against the decision to destroy local shops which “violate the law”.

In addition to that, Asayish forces had attack Christian schools having driven all staff of Christian schools and blocked churches in Qamishi. Hundreds of local citizens took to the streets in al Wusta district to protest against Kurdish autonomous administration.