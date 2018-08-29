KURDISH SECURITY OPENS FIRE ON PROTESTERS IN RAQQA

/ 4 hours ago August 29, 2018

00

Kurdish Asayish security forces have used live bullets to disperse protesters in the city of Raqqa on Wednesday, local activists reported.

The reports indicated that the Asayish members have fired live bullets in the air at the State Security Square, to disperse a demonstration in protest against the decision to destroy local shops which “violate the law”.

In addition to that, Asayish forces had attack Christian schools having driven all staff of Christian schools and blocked churches in Qamishi. Hundreds of local citizens took to the streets in al Wusta district to protest against Kurdish autonomous administration.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.