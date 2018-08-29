HTS ARRESTS ANOTHER ISIS SLEEPER CELL IN IDLIB

/ 7 hours ago August 29, 2018

00

Members of Islamic State sleeper cell members have been arrested by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants in western Aleppo province, the HTS leadership announced.

According to the HTS statement, seven ISIS members responsible for assassinations of the HTS militants, including a prominent Islamic preacher Abu Ahmad Sharoukh.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between HTS and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.