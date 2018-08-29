HTS ARRESTS ANOTHER ISIS SLEEPER CELL IN IDLIB

Members of Islamic State sleeper cell members have been arrested by Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) militants in western Aleppo province, the HTS leadership announced.

According to the HTS statement, seven ISIS members responsible for assassinations of the HTS militants, including a prominent Islamic preacher Abu Ahmad Sharoukh.

In the recent months, Idlib province has witnessed a rise in the infighting between HTS and ISIS. Dozens of militants of both terror groups were killed in the sporadic clashes and assassinations.