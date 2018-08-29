CRACK DOWN ON SETTLEMENT SUPPORTERS CONTINUES IN IDLIB

Militants of the National Liberation Front have detained some 30 civilians in eastern Idlib province under the accusation of supporting the settlement with the Syrian government.

Local activists reported that the militants targeted the villages of Breiseh, Halbeh, Deir al Sharqi, Tel al Shieh and Maysrunah near Maarat al Numan city.

The activists added that the militants are still searching the area.

In the beginning of this month, a list containing hundreds of names of settlement supporters has been compiled by armed faction active in Hama, Idlib and Aleppo provinces. The list reportedly includes 210 persons who were deemed sympathizers of the Syrian government on the grounds of the information collected by the militants who followed the suspects or via interrogations of those who have been already detained by the armed factions/